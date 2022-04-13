Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Update

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GTHP stock remained flat at $$0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,384. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. Guided Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.84.
About Guided Therapeutics (Get Rating)
