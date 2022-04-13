Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Resources stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Gulf Resources worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Resources stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Gulf Resources has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 million, a P/E ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

