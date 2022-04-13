GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 373.7% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 935,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GulfSlope Energy stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. GulfSlope Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.02.
GulfSlope Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
