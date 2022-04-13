GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 373.7% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 935,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GulfSlope Energy stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. GulfSlope Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.02.

Get GulfSlope Energy alerts:

GulfSlope Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GulfSlope Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The company was founded on December 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GulfSlope Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GulfSlope Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.