H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.100-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $59.17 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.74.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

