H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H. Lundbeck A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.93.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $33.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

