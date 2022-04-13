Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.44.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,772 shares of company stock valued at $8,622,182. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,058 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Halliburton by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $195,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,899,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,707,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $40.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

