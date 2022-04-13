Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.27 million.

HALO stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,439,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,676,000 after buying an additional 144,483 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 586,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after acquiring an additional 25,161 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 293,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

