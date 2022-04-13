Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in March

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG (OTCMKTS:HHULYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

HHULY remained flat at $8.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik has a twelve month low of 7.50 and a twelve month high of 13.46.

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG engages in the provision of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The Container segment deals with the handling of container ships and transferring of containers to other carriers.

