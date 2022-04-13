Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hammerson presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $16.75.

OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.

About Hammerson

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

