Hammerson’s (HMSO) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HMSO. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital restated a coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.40) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 31.71 ($0.41).

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.04%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($38,943.90). Also, insider Habib Annous acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($100,990.36).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

