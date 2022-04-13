Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Brokerages expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) to post $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $7.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

