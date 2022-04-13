Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hanger has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $743.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Hanger ( NYSE:HNGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Hanger had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hanger will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $78,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hanger by 1,561.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

