Hannover Rück SE Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.80 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hannover Rück in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hannover Rück’s FY2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HVRRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($228.26) to €205.00 ($222.83) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($201.09) to €188.00 ($204.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($158.70) to €145.70 ($158.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($218.48) to €179.00 ($194.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.78.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

