Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Harbour Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HBRIY. Barclays upped their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 670 ($8.73) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harbour Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.00.

Shares of HBRIY stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $7.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

