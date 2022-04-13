Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In sync with long-term growth objectives to optimize product portfolio and expand customer base, Harley-Davidson is focusing on motorcycle models and technologies that better align with market trends. Harley-Davidson’s ‘Rewire’ and ‘Hardwire’ plans looks to improve effectiveness and boost prospects. Its decision to spin off its e-bike unit ‘Livewire’ into a public company is also set to unlock new growth opportunities. However, chip shortage along with supply challenges and a probable reduction in operating income in the Financial Services unit are likely to dent margins. A stretched balance sheet is also a cause of concern. High capex to fund product innovation and digital advancement is set to strain cash flows. Thus investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after purchasing an additional 901,026 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,907,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,963,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,894,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,793,000 after buying an additional 85,519 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,003,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,188,000 after buying an additional 302,438 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

