Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 28,557 Shares

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 28,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $192,759.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,165,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,363,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 6,343 shares of Harrow Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $43,703.27.

Shares of HROW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 168,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,070. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $183.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 466.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

