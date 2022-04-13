Hays (LON:HAS) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.47% from the company’s current price.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON HAS opened at GBX 119.90 ($1.56) on Wednesday. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181.10 ($2.36). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 17.38.

In other news, insider Joe Hurd bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($13,487.10).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

