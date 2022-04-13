Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Given New $23.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

HAYW has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Hayward alerts:

NYSE HAYW opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth about $577,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hayward by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hayward by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 348,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 101,746 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hayward (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.