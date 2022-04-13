Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA traded up $15.09 on Wednesday, hitting $54.61. 316,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,350. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $40.39.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after buying an additional 295,339 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 460,194 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,209,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $8,979,000.
Sierra Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.
