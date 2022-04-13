Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA traded up $15.09 on Wednesday, hitting $54.61. 316,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,350. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $40.39.

In other news, Director Gaurav Aggarwal acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and have sold 24,553 shares worth $777,967. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after buying an additional 295,339 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 460,194 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,209,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $8,979,000.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.