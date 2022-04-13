HC Wainwright Raises Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target to $24.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.
VERU stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $801.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 0.49. Veru has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 81.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.
About Veru (Get Rating)
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
