HC Wainwright Raises Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target to $24.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

VERU stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $801.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 0.49. Veru has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 81.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

