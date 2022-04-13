HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

FCUUF opened at $0.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.29 million, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 33.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

