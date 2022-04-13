HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
FCUUF opened at $0.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.29 million, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 33.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.00.
Fission Uranium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fission Uranium (FCUUF)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.