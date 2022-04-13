HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a C$1.70 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.60. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.41% from the company’s current price.
Shares of FCU stock opened at C$1.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 32.89 and a current ratio of 33.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$728.68 million and a P/E ratio of -98.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.90. Fission Uranium has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.25.
