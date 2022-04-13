HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

HCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.61. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $677.46 million, a PE ratio of 234.37 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $112.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 571.45%.

In other news, Director Gregory Politis bought 2,000 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HCI Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

