Head to Head Analysis: Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 161.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medalist Diversified REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Medalist Diversified REIT and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.77%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -38.05% -20.51% -4.85% Corporate Office Properties Trust 11.15% 4.51% 1.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $11.47 million 1.57 -$4.36 million ($0.50) -2.20 Corporate Office Properties Trust $664.45 million 4.66 $76.54 million $0.68 40.54

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Our company serves as the general partner of Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP which was formed as a Delaware limited partnership on September 29, 2015. Our company was formed to acquire, reposition, renovate, lease and manage income-producing properties, with a primary focus on (i) commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, (ii) multi-family residential properties and (iii) limited service hotel properties in secondary and tertiary markets in the southeastern part of the United States, with an expected concentration in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (ÂRegional Office PropertiesÂ). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

