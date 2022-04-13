Head to Head Comparison: Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) vs. Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Consumer Acquisition and Amcor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Consumer Acquisition N/A N/A $1.14 million N/A N/A Amcor $12.86 billion 1.38 $939.00 million $0.61 19.16

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Global Consumer Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition and Amcor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Consumer Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Amcor 3 1 1 0 1.60

Amcor has a consensus target price of $12.70, indicating a potential upside of 8.73%. Given Amcor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amcor is more favorable than Global Consumer Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Global Consumer Acquisition and Amcor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Consumer Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Amcor 6.98% 24.98% 6.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Global Consumer Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amcor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amcor beats Global Consumer Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Consumer Acquisition (Get Rating)

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

About Amcor (Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries. The Rigid Packaging segment offers rigid containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force. Amcor plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland.

