Head to Head Comparison: BM Technologies (BMTX) versus Its Competitors

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) is one of 321 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BM Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for BM Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BM Technologies
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|BM Technologies Competitors
|2253
|9612
|7672
|561
|2.33
Profitability
This table compares BM Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BM Technologies
|26.13%
|45.94%
|19.06%
|BM Technologies Competitors
|29.13%
|12.47%
|1.32%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
38.0% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares BM Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BM Technologies
|$94.57 million
|$17.58 million
|10.69
|BM Technologies Competitors
|$1.28 billion
|$314.83 million
|11.63
BM Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility and Risk
BM Technologies has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.55, meaning that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
BM Technologies competitors beat BM Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About BM Technologies (Get Rating)
BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. BM Technologies is headquartered in Wayne, PA.
