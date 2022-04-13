Head-To-Head Comparison: Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) & Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Intersect ENT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Intersect ENT and Nemaura Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 3 0 0 2.00 Nemaura Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Intersect ENT presently has a consensus price target of $28.28, suggesting a potential upside of 1.24%. Nemaura Medical has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 261.60%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intersect ENT and Nemaura Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $106.75 million 8.84 -$159.63 million ($4.79) -5.83 Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$6.26 million ($0.53) -7.57

Nemaura Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intersect ENT. Nemaura Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intersect ENT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -149.54% -709.52% -37.03% Nemaura Medical N/A -228.43% -38.28%

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats Intersect ENT on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc. operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It also provides SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting; VENSURE Navigable and Stand-alone balloon, a sterile and single-use device, used to access and treat frontal, sphenoid sinus, and maxillary ostia in adults using a trans-nasal approach; and CUBE Navigation System, a virtual guidance platform for high precision ENT and ENT related skull-base surgeries. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Nemaura Medical (Get Rating)

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

