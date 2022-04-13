Head to Head Comparison: Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) & W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ready Capital and W. P. Carey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital $403.50 million 3.09 $157.74 million $2.15 6.95 W. P. Carey $1.33 billion 11.80 $409.99 million $2.23 36.81

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Ready Capital. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ready Capital has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ready Capital and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital 39.09% 14.56% 1.81% W. P. Carey 30.79% 5.62% 2.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ready Capital and W. P. Carey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83 W. P. Carey 0 1 5 0 2.83

Ready Capital currently has a consensus target price of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 14.83%. W. P. Carey has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Ready Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than W. P. Carey.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Ready Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ready Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ready Capital pays out 78.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W. P. Carey pays out 189.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W. P. Carey has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. Ready Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Ready Capital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ready Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through three segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions; Small Business Lending; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment, through its subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC, originate SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels. The Small Business Lending segment, through its subsidiary, ReadyCap Lending, LLC, acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment, through its subsidiary, GMFS, LLC, originates residential mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

