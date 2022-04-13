Head to Head Comparison: REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) versus Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get REE Automotive alerts:

REE Automotive has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares REE Automotive and Lordstown Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 63,536.00 -$505.33 million N/A N/A Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$410.37 million ($2.29) -1.21

Lordstown Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REE Automotive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -281.94% -188.57% Lordstown Motors N/A -69.13% -59.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for REE Automotive and Lordstown Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20 Lordstown Motors 5 3 0 0 1.38

REE Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 370.00%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus target price of $3.93, suggesting a potential upside of 41.83%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.