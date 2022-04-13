Head-To-Head Contrast: Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN)

Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN – Get Rating) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perficient $761.03 million 4.90 $52.09 million $1.51 71.44

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than Decision Diagnostics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Perficient 0 1 4 0 2.80

Perficient has a consensus price target of $133.40, suggesting a potential upside of 23.67%. Given Perficient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perficient is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Perficient 6.84% 24.49% 12.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Decision Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Perficient shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perficient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -2.16, meaning that its share price is 316% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perficient has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perficient beats Decision Diagnostics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decision Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Decision Diagnostics Corp. develops smart phone based electronic medical record (EMR) technologies. The company offers prescription and non-prescription diagnostics; home testing products for the chronically ill; fulfillment services to direct to patient diabetes programs; and cell phone centric e-health products and technologies development services. It manufactures and distributes GenUltimate! glucose test strips, a Class II medical device for at-home use for the measurement of glucose; PetSure! glucose test strip for the glucose testing of dogs and cats designed to work with the Zoetis AlphaTrak and AlphaTrak II glucometers, a legacy meter; GenUltimate! 4Pets Glucose system, a proprietary glucose measuring system, including GenUltimate! 4Pets test strip and Avantage meter, for the testing of dogs, cats, and horses; and GenUltimate! Sure and GenUltimate! Precis test strips. In addition, it engages in the acquisition and holding of intellectual property including patents and trademarks and specialty manufacturing equipment. Further, the company also provides [email protected], an inpatient/outpatient management suite; Practice Probe, a data mining utility used to extract information from the physician's practice management system; and ResidenceWare, a residential management system that facilitates the relay of information from commercial and residential real estate management companies to occupying tenants using networking software systems and applications. Its EMR technologies are used by physicians at the point of care. The company was formerly known as InstaCare Corp. and changed its name to Decision Diagnostics Corp. in November 2011. Decision Diagnostics Corp. was founded in 2000 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc. provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio. It also provides blockchain, cloud, commerce, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, content management systems, customer experience platforms, custom application development, DevOps, enterprise resource planning, integration and APIs, intelligent automation, Internet of Things, mobile, portals and collaboration, supply chain, product information management, and order management systems. In addition, the company offers analytics, content architecture, conversion rate optimization, creative design, email marketing, journey sciences, paid media and search, marketing automation research, SEO, and social media services; product development services, as well as a suite of proprietary products; and optimized global delivery solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, automotive and transportation, telecommunications, energy and utilities, and life science markets. Perficient, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

