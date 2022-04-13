Head-To-Head Review: Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) vs. The Competition

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Alignment Healthcare to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alignment Healthcare -16.72% -58.92% -29.62% Alignment Healthcare Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alignment Healthcare and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alignment Healthcare 0 2 9 0 2.82 Alignment Healthcare Competitors 108 1135 2309 51 2.64

Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $20.70, suggesting a potential upside of 89.56%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alignment Healthcare $1.17 billion -$195.29 million -9.50 Alignment Healthcare Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 6.02

Alignment Healthcare’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alignment Healthcare. Alignment Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of Alignment Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alignment Healthcare rivals beat Alignment Healthcare on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc., a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada. It also coordinates and provides covered health care services, including professional, institutional, and ancillary services to members enrolled in certain benefit plans of unaffiliated Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

