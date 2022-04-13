Head to Head Review: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) vs. Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Bottomline Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Benefitfocus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Bottomline Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Benefitfocus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bottomline Technologies and Benefitfocus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies $471.40 million 5.42 -$16.29 million ($0.50) -113.54 Benefitfocus $263.10 million 1.55 -$32.17 million ($1.16) -10.50

Bottomline Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Benefitfocus. Bottomline Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benefitfocus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bottomline Technologies has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bottomline Technologies and Benefitfocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies -6.78% -3.75% -2.05% Benefitfocus -12.23% N/A -3.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bottomline Technologies and Benefitfocus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies 1 7 0 0 1.88 Benefitfocus 1 1 1 0 2.00

Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $54.17, suggesting a potential downside of 4.59%. Benefitfocus has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.21%. Given Benefitfocus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Benefitfocus is more favorable than Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a SaaS solution, which allows businesses to transition from legacy invoice-to-pay processes maximizing cost-savings, efficiency, and security; PTX, a payment platform that offers various ways to pay and get paid to organizations; and financial messaging solutions for risk management to financial institutions and corporations. It also provides Digital Banking IQ, an intelligent engagement platform for banking and payments; and legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes, as well as provide insight into various areas of a company's outside legal spend. In addition, the company offers fraud and financial crime solutions to monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and prevent suspicious activity in real time; and healthcare solutions, including electronic signature and mobile document. Further, it provides consulting, implementation, and training services. The company serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. The company's products for health plans include Enrollment that provides platform for carriers to automate enrollment across all segments of their commercial group business; Billing & Payments, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between health plan and employer systems; and Quoting that gives health plans and brokers tools to organize and proactively manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for multiple products. Its products for brokers consist of Health Insights that support strategic decisions for their clients with on-demand health plan analytics; Benefit Catalog, which allows brokers to offer products to their clients; and benefit catalog consultative support for brokers through benefit advisors. The company also provides implementation services to its customers in order to help ensure seamless deployment and effective utilization of its solutions; and employers with expanded support services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

