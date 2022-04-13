Head to Head Review: Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) vs. BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY)

BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY – Get Rating) and Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Seiko Epson pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seiko Epson pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

0.0% of BEIJING ENTPS H/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Seiko Epson shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BEIJING ENTPS H/S and Seiko Epson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEIJING ENTPS H/S N/A N/A N/A Seiko Epson 6.58% 12.23% 6.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BEIJING ENTPS H/S and Seiko Epson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEIJING ENTPS H/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Seiko Epson 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

BEIJING ENTPS H/S has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seiko Epson has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BEIJING ENTPS H/S and Seiko Epson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEIJING ENTPS H/S $7.38 billion 0.99 $882.75 million $6.99 8.24 Seiko Epson $9.00 billion 0.61 $279.37 million $0.92 7.52

BEIJING ENTPS H/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seiko Epson. Seiko Epson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BEIJING ENTPS H/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About BEIJING ENTPS H/S (Get Rating)

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment. The company's Brewery Operation segment produces, distributes, and sells brewery products. Its Water and Environmental segment constructs sewage and water treatment plants and other infrastructural facilities; provides construction services for renovation projects; offers sewage treatment, and water treatment and distribution services, as well as consultancy services; and licenses technical know-how related to sewage treatment. The company's Solid Waste Treatment segment is involved in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants; waste treatment; sale of electricity; generation of heat and stream from waste incineration. Its Corporate and Others segment offers consultation and property investment services. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited was founded in 1997, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Group (BVI) Company Limited.

About Seiko Epson (Get Rating)

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others. The Visual Communications segment offers 3LCD projectors, HTPS-TFT panels for 3LCD projectors, smart eyewear and others. The Wearable & Industrial Products segment offers watches, watch movements, sensing equipment, industrial robots, IC handlers, crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, CMOS LSIs, metal powders, surface finishing and others. The company was founded on May 18, 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

