Head to Head Survey: Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Net Savings Link has a beta of 4.23, suggesting that its stock price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Net Savings Link and QuinStreet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.10 $23.56 million $0.12 96.83

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

Profitability

This table compares Net Savings Link and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet 1.07% 2.12% 1.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Net Savings Link and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A QuinStreet 0 1 1 0 2.50

QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.18%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Net Savings Link on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Net Savings Link Company Profile (Get Rating)

Net Savings Link, Inc. is an integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. The firm also provides a range of services, such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, and information technology. The company was founded on February 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Mountainhome, PA.

QuinStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services and home services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

