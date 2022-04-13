Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Down 91.4% in March

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the March 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.69. 53,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $61.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HEINY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Heineken from €100.00 ($108.70) to €95.00 ($103.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Heineken from €130.00 ($141.30) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($103.26) to €97.00 ($105.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heineken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

