Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Helios Technologies posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO opened at $73.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.80. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

