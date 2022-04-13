HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €60.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($65.22) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on HLE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($66.26) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.44 ($65.70).
Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €58.35 ($63.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 16.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €58.89 and a 200 day moving average of €60.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €44.24 ($48.09) and a 12 month high of €68.72 ($74.70).
HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.
Read More
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.