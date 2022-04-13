Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Down 85.2% in March

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HENKY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($82.61) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €87.00 ($94.57) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($86.96) to €75.00 ($81.52) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. 134,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,393. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

