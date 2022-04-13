Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Brokerages expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) to post $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

