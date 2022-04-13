Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Brokerages expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) to report $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.
Shares of HLF stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.05.
About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
