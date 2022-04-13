Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.42. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $57.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.27 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HFWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,863,000 after acquiring an additional 38,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Heritage Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,063,000 after acquiring an additional 82,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 158,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 82,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heritage Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 81,637 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.80. 210,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,746. The company has a market capitalization of $869.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

