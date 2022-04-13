Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 488.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HESAY stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.39. The company had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,137. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.03. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $115.55 and a 1 year high of $190.43.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1833 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (HESAY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.