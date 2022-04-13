Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 488.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HESAY stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.39. The company had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,137. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.03. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $115.55 and a 1 year high of $190.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1833 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HESAY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,312.00 ($1,426.09) to €1,324.00 ($1,439.13) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,413.04) to €1,429.00 ($1,553.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $966.62.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

