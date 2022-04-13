Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Down 77.1% in March

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the March 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HERXF remained flat at $$13.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.
HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Héroux-Devtek (HERXF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.