Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Down 77.1% in March

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the March 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HERXF remained flat at $$13.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.