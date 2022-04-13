Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives $30.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $145,848,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $123,719.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,315 in the last 90 days.
Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.90. 6,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,616. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $35.71.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.517 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.61%.
About Hess Midstream (Get Rating)
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
