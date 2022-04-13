HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) vs. Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Critical Review

HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD – Get Rating) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HG and Alexander’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A Alexander’s $206.15 million 6.47 $132.93 million $25.93 10.06

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than HG.

Risk & Volatility

HG has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HG and Alexander’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00

Alexander’s has a consensus target price of $270.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.46%. Given Alexander’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than HG.

Profitability

This table compares HG and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG N/A -1.04% -1.03% Alexander’s 64.48% 61.02% 9.25%

Summary

Alexander’s beats HG on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG (Get Rating)

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Alexander’s (Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

