Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Insider Purchases £785.40 in Stock

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Sutch bought 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £785.40 ($1,023.46).

LON:SONG traded up GBX 1.33 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 120.33 ($1.57). 334,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,774. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 98.70 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 130.40 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 19,833.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s payout ratio is presently 1,191.83%.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

