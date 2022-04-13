HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NYSE HRT opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.62.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

