HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Given New $55.00 Price Target at B. Riley

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $927.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $4,997,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 204,160 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in HomeStreet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

