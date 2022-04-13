Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HZMMF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Wednesday. Horizonte Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

