Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Host Hotels have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The recent estimate revisions trend for 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company as it has been revised northward. With a solid portfolio of luxury and upper-upscale hotels across lucrative markets, Host Hotels is likely to benefit from the relaxation of regulations, acceleration in vaccine distribution and improving supply-demand fundamentals. Strategic acquisitions and value-enhancement initiatives are likely to aid long-term growth in its profitability. The capital-recycling program and a strong balance sheet augur well. Also, the recovery in the transient and group businesses and the continued strength in the leisure business are likely to help the company achieve an improvement in revenue per available room (RevPAR).”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HST. Barclays lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Compass Point lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Shares of HST opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -399.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,262,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,119,000 after buying an additional 1,927,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 60,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

